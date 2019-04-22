Skip navigation!
Alyssa Hertzig
Shopping
These Mother's Day Gifts Are So Fancy — & So Cheap
Alyssa Hertzig
Apr 22, 2019
Celebrity Beauty
Exactly How Much It Costs To Be A Bachelor Contestant
Alyssa Hertzig
Jan 7, 2019
Beauty
I Spent $25,000 & Postponed My Wedding For The Perfect Smile
Alyssa Hertzig
Nov 22, 2018
Beauty
All The Things No One Ever Tells You About Pregnancy Skin
Deli meat, soft cheese, and alcohol aren’t the only things you are often advised to give up during pregnancy. It's smart to be cautious about certain
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Beauty
The One Flower That's Popping Up In All Our Favorite Products
Let the Bachelor contestants fawn over their roses. The flower we’re obsessed with right now is jasmine. Long beloved as a key ingredient in perfumery,
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Beauty
You Won't Believe How Contestants Prep For
Bachelor in P...
By cushy reality TV standards, competing on Bachelor in Paradise is tough. Not only do you have all the stress of The Bachelor (simultaneously feeling the
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Beauty
The Grooming That Goes On Behind The Scenes In The
Bachelor
For women competing on the Bachelor, looking good on camera — and the exhaustive beauty prep that goes into that — is a big part of the proverbial
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Beauty
These Products Will Get You Vacation-Ready At The Last Minute
There are the booked-months-in-advance vacations you prep for with manicures, pedicures, cuts, color, spray tans, and blowouts. And then there are the
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Food & Drinks
This Is Why You Never See Anyone Eating On
The Bachelor
This story was originally published on August 5, 2016. Being a contestant on the Bachelor is all about looking gorgeous, wearing great gowns, and oh
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Beauty
6 Small Tweaks That Make Your P.M. Routine Feel Way More Luxe
If your evening skin regimen consists of little more than a post-Netflix swipe with a face wipe and maybe a few dots of zit cream, it’s probably time
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Beauty
6 Ways To Wake Up Looking Better Than You Did The Night Before
Whether you clock a full glorious eight hours of sleep each night or you’re eking by with considerably less, the fact remains: Night is a big block of
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Makeup
You're Going To Want ALL Of These New Fall Lipsticks
Leather jackets, new jeans, cozy sweaters — we’re all for building up our fall wardrobes around this time of year, but we also like to give a little
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Skin Care
8 Easy Changes To Make For Better Skin
If achieving clear, glowing, incredible skin were as easy as slathering on a single cream, we’d be the first in line to scoop it up. But great
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Skin Care
Do Sheet Masks Work Better Than Traditional Masks — Or Are They J...
Sheet masks are fun. They make for a killer Sunday-night Instagram shot. Plus, they're a hell of a lot easier to throw in a suitcase than a heavy jar of
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Celebrity Style
How
Bachelor
Contestants Pack For The Show
We’ve already revealed the crazy amount of prep (and money) that it takes to be a Bachelor contestant. But the beauty process pales in comparison to the
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Makeup
10 Beauty Products Every Traveler Should Pack
We've been awaiting summer for more reasons than we can count — long weekends, the return of cold brew — but above all else, we're ready for a
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Makeup
9 Beauty Swaps You Need To Make This Summer
Summer is finally here, and we're ready for a refresh in every sense of the word. We've already pushed our bulky wool sweaters to the backs of our closets
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Nails
10 Things To Watch Out For At The Nail Salon
For much of the country, the weather is finally starting to warm up, which means open-toed shoe season is right around the corner. And that definitely
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Hair
Where It Girls Go For Perfect Hair
We know, we know — it’s easy to get stuck in a rut and head to the same salon every time you need a trim or a root touch-up. But if you’ve developed
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Hair
9 Things That Should Never Happen At A Blowdry Bar
If there's anything better than a good blowout, it's having someone else do all that heavy lifting for us (not to mention, in under an hour and for less
by
Alyssa Hertzig
