10 Beauty Products Every Traveler Should Pack

Alyssa Hertzig
We've been awaiting summer for more reasons than we can count — long weekends, the return of cold brew — but above all else, we're ready for a hard-earned vacation. Whether you're leaving town for a quick jaunt to the beach or planning an around-the-world trip, we're guessing you want to look your best in every travel #selfie. But you also want to lug around as little as possible. That's where we come in.

We've rounded up the very best beauty products to streamline any carry-on beauty kit. From a small-but-mighty blowdryer to a multitasking Burt's Bees lipstick, you'll have everything you need at your final destination and even en route to it. Your prettiest adventure starts now.

