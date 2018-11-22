I Spent $25,000 & Postponed My Wedding For The Perfect Smile

Regardless of what treatment you decide on, whatever you do, don’t do it right. before. the wedding. (And BTW, that holds true for haircuts, new skin-care products, or cosmetic dentistry treatments.) Nicole Pearl, a beauty editor who is now married, remembers using whitening strips the night before her wedding. “I applied the strips on my teeth, but part of them also went on my gums,” she says. “When I peeled off the strips, my gums were white — toothpaste white! I freaked out and was starting to practice a closed-mouth smile, because I looked ridiculous.” Fortunately, her gums regained their normal color an hour later. “It was totally human error that caused the result,” she says. “But I learned my lesson in terms of application — and of trying any new beauty treatment right before the wedding.”