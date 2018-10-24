12 of 14

The Verdict:



"As someone who uses whitening strips and a blue light before every big occasion, I wasn’t expecting much from a product that claims to give instant results. I have to admit I was wrong. When I first swiped on this gel, I could see a change taking place right away. The yellow stains near my gums started to disappear. And then it started to bubble up a bit. I was literally foaming at the mouth, which was a funny sight for my coworkers, but I couldn’t close my mouth for 30 seconds per the instructions. So, I’d recommend using this pen in the privacy of the bathroom instead of at your desk in an open floor plan office."



"There was a weird moment where I didn’t know whether to swallow or spit out all the excess saliva and gel that built up. I ended up swallowing it… but at least it’s vegan. I immediately wanted to rinse my mouth with water, which is a no-no because you can’t eat and drink for 15 minutes. But I couldn’t stop smiling at myself in the mirror because my teeth were so white! There was a visible difference. I used the pen again before heading out to happy hour — you can use it up to four times a day — but the results weren’t as impressive the second time around."



- Jessica Cruel, Deputy Beauty Director