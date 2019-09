How Real Is The Haunting of Hill House?

Halloween is approaching, which means we’re all on the lookout for some creepy movies or TV to give us the goosebumps. And Netflix has just dropped our newest horror obsession, The Haunting of Hill House . For bingers who are wondering if it’s real: sorry, no. But it is adapted from Shirley Jackson’s book of the same name. The book is commonly regarded as one of the scariest books ever written and has already been adapted into two films, which were released in 1963 and 1999.