Netflix, increasingly the one-stop shop for all things entertainment, is working overtime to deliver scary goods this October. The streaming platform is dropping a catalogue tailored to the season — some of it new, some of it old, and all of it downright spooky.
These goods will include the new Sabrina reboot and an adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House as well as a few Netflix Original Films and two really, really scary Halloween classics. And, if these don't suit your fancy, Netflix has already started the uphill climb towards Halloween content domination: several of their scariest shows are already living their best life on the streaming site. This includes the Indian Netflix Original Ghoul as well as titles like Cargo, an Australian film about a mounting zombie apocalypse.
But, if those aren't satisfying your scream tooth, there's plenty more to come. Netflix will debut the second season of Making a Murderer this October, as well as the soapy teen show Élite. Finally, if you're more of a news junkie than a horror addict, look to Hasan Minhaj's weekly news talk show The Patriot Act, which will debut on October 28. Ahead, all of Netflix's October new arrivals.
