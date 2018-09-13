There's a chill in the air, and it's all thanks to this new teaser for Netflix's upcoming Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. After months of sneak peaks and photos, we finally get to see the teenage witch, played by Kiernan Shipka, in action, alongside her boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch) and SALEM THE CAT! Yes, at the very end of the short trailer, we get out first real look at everyone's favorite character from the Melissa Joan Hart series.
Salem, however, is about the only similarity. Netflix's take on the Archie comic is decidedly spookier, which becomes pretty clear with the chanting, the blood, the ceremonies, and the literal devil-worshipping that happen in the trailer.
It's hard to make sense of the many clips the flash by, so instead let's just focus on the characters who appear at the table towards the end of the clip. Witches, Harvey, and a whole bunch of friends who are all there to witness Sabrina's 16th birthday — which just so happens to coincide with her mysterious dark baptism.
Check out the full teaser below! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres Friday, October 26.
