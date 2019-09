If there's one thing in the world I request we protect at all costs, its Salem The Cat. He was my favorite character in the A BC adaptation of Sabrina The Teenage Witch , and I already know that he'll be my favorite character in the upcoming Netflix Sabrina series because, I mean, it's Salem. Riverdale creator and the brain behind the Netflix spin-off Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted out a photo of the cat for the first time today, and it filled me with so much emotion that I cried real tears at my desk. I know that's something people say when they just want to say they love something, but I mean it. There were tears and I am still embarrassed about it.