These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In April

It’s been a minute since we’ve had a show solely dedicated to the ups and downs of young womanhood. Thankfully, Netflix has North By North to tick this box, and this time we’re heading to the Arctic. After getting married straight out of high school and starting a family , Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk woman, is trying to find her place in the world. But after a fishing boat accident, she decides that she needs more out of her life than being the wife of the town’s golden boy. With the help of her mom and friends, this comedy series sees Siaja take on all the messiness of navigating new relationships, new jobs, and life’s general chaos, all within the confines of a town where everyone knows your name.