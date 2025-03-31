These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In April

Sorry to anyone thinking this was an announcement on the Stranger Things final season, you’ll still have to wait a while longer for that. But to tide you over until then, Netflix is bringing you a recording of the theatrical sensation that just made its Broadway debut. Set in 1959, the play is its own standalone Stranger Things story, chronicling how Henry Creel (aka Vecna) came to Hawkins. With a troubled past, the Creel family are looking forward to a fresh start, but when unexplainable things begin to happen around town, Henry has to reckon with the fact that he might be the reason. Taking a dark, in depth look at Vecna’s origins with spectacular on stage visuals, this show is everything a Stranger Things fan is looking for.