Nothing can quite prepare you for the first conversation between Eddie and his alien invader, whose voice is a ripoff of Christian Bale's Batman . It starts with Venom shouting for food (causing a frenzied Eddie to bite into a live lobster), and evolves into a courteous friendship of mutual understanding and respect. We never really quite understand why Venom chose Eddie as a host when he rejected so many of Drake's other candidates, but hey — who cares? Maybe it's simply their undeniable chemistry. Or maybe it's that Venom, who loves to point out that Eddie is a loser, sees a bit of himself in him. (As it turns out, Venom was also a loser on his own planet, so they are meant to be.) In any case, Eddie's "I" becomes a "we," and the movie is much more enjoyable for it.