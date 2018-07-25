Everything Coming To Netflix In August

If your queue is sincerely lacking in the "movies about Howard Hughes" department, fear no more: The Aviator is coming to Netflix. The 2004 Leonardo DiCaprio vehicle will arrive on the streaming site on August 1st, along with a whole bunch of other exciting titles. The Aviator, directed by Martin Scorsese, chronicles the life and times of Howard Hughes, a troubled filmmaker and aviator. (Hence the title of the movie.) DiCaprio plays Hughes over two decades, as he becomes a major filmmaker and tabloid figure. Cate Blanchett plays Katharine Hepburn, Kate Beckinsale plays Ava Gardner, and, most importantly, Gwen Stefani plays Jean Harlow. The movie earned eleven Oscar nominations, most notably winning the Best Supporting Actress category in 2005. (Yay, Cate Blanchett!)
In non-Leonardo DiCaprio news, a whole other slew of movies are joining your queue next month. Rom-coms like No Reservations and The Princess Diaries 2, as well as a huge selection of Netflix originals, like our personal fave, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.
Read ahead for the full list of titles coming to Netflix this August.