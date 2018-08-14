In the film, the reserved Lara Jean (Lana Condor) leads an amazingly romantic life — it's just all in her head. Then, the love letters that she wrote to each of her former crushes (that she keeps on lockdown) get mysteriously sent out to their not-so-intended recipient. Romantic chaos ensues — and maybe real love, too. You'll have to watch the movie, which hits Netflix August 17, to find out.