Netflix is ushering in a teen rom-com renaissance , and one upcoming movie should give you all the John Hughes vibes . To All The Boys I've Loved Before, which is based on Jenny Han's best-selling novel of the same name, will likely conjure the same feeling you had after seeing Sixteen Candles for the first time. The difference here, of course, is that Sixteen Candles only had one Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling). To All The Boys I've Loved Before has multiple potential love interests, and they're all equally swoon-worthy.