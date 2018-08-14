Netflix is ushering in a teen rom-com renaissance, and one upcoming movie should give you all the John Hughes vibes. To All The Boys I've Loved Before, which is based on Jenny Han's best-selling novel of the same name, will likely conjure the same feeling you had after seeing Sixteen Candles for the first time. The difference here, of course, is that Sixteen Candles only had one Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling). To All The Boys I've Loved Before has multiple potential love interests, and they're all equally swoon-worthy.
In the film, the reserved Lara Jean (Lana Condor) leads an amazingly romantic life — it's just all in her head. Then, the love letters that she wrote to each of her former crushes (that she keeps on lockdown) get mysteriously sent out to their not-so-intended recipient. Romantic chaos ensues — and maybe real love, too. You'll have to watch the movie, which hits Netflix August 17, to find out.
But who are the young men Lara Jean once loved? Meet the boys of To All The Boys I've Loved Before... you definitely want to.