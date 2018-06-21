Netflix Just Announced Another Teen Rom-Com — & It May Be Its Best Yet

On the heels of streamable rom-coms Set It Up and The Kissing Booth, Netflix has just announced its latest and possibly greatest yet.
The new film's focus? Secret high school crushes, a.k.a. simultaneously the most amazing and most painful part of teenage-hood. Unrequited infatuation is practically a milestone of adolescence, even if, by the time your 20s roll around, you have forgotten even the name of that cute person you sat behind in math class.
But what would happen if, instead of your crushes living out their inevitably short-lived life cycle, all of your would-be paramours discovered your infatuation? Enter Netflix's new romantic comedy To All The Boys I've Loved Before, which puts high schooler Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in that very predicament.
Per the new trailer, which dropped on Thursday, Lara Jean is just your typical ambitious student, who spends more time in her daydreams than she does living her actual life. Lara Jean, like so many of us, has had a slew of crushes over the course of her life — five, to be exact. But instead of telling these boys that she digs them, Lara Jean does something that an ultra romantic, but totally shy teen might do: She writes them love letters, which she keeps in a wildly unsecured box in her room.
As you have probably guessed by now, these letters don't stay locked up forever. The love notes, for Lara Jean's eyes only, wind up in the hands of her five crushes and chaos inevitably ensues.
Well, maybe not "chaos," but definitely secondhand embarrassment for the viewer.
The film features a diverse cast that includes Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish, The Fosters' Noah Centineo, and Vine star King Bach. All fill out Lara Jean's world, which is about to get a lot more complicated now that her crushes know what's really in her heart and secret box in her room.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before is based on the 2014 best-selling novel by Jenny Han, who also wrote the Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy. TATBILB has two sequels of its own (P.S. I Still Love You and Forever and Always, Lara Jean) which could mean two more Netflix films may be on its way if this movie is as cute as the trailer makes it seem. Check it out below:
The new film hits Netflix on August 17.
