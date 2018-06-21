Netflix Just Announced Another Teen Rom-Com — & It May Be Its Best Yet

Per the new trailer, which dropped on Thursday, Lara Jean is just your typical ambitious student, who spends more time in her daydreams than she does living her actual life. Lara Jean, like so many of us, has had a slew of crushes over the course of her life — five, to be exact. But instead of telling these boys that she digs them, Lara Jean does something that an ultra romantic, but totally shy teen might do: She writes them love letters, which she keeps in a wildly unsecured box in her room.