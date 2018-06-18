Sometimes, romcoms do come true. Netflix's The Kissing Booth, which is about a teenager who falls for her best friend's older brother, proved just that when fans realized the two lead actors, Joey King and Jacob Elordi, were actually dating in real life.
"We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob," King, who plays Elle in the original film, told Elle magazine. "I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, 'Oh hey, this person is super frickin' awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.'"
Apparently King, 18, realized she had more-than-friendship feelings for Elordi, 20, after a month of filming, and she announced their relationship on Instagram in June of 2017.
Happy birthday to this lovely Australian @jacobelordi Who is not only my boyfriend but my hella dope best friend. We had the luck of meeting each other on the set of a film we did together in South Africa called The Kissing Booth.?? I can't wait for people to see Jacob and I in the sickest teen comedy love story on the block. Love you J bird, thanks for being in ma life. You're pretty incredible...but I still hate vegemite. #happylittlevegemite ❣️??
The couple is still going strong, and after you watch their fictional counterparts get together on screen, you can head over to Instagram to watch the magic continue IRL. Here they are at Halloween:
Here they are celebrating Christmas together in Australia:
And here's their most recent snap together from a concert:
Seriously, this romcom is the gift that keeps on giving, which is probably why people are strangely obsessed with it:
"The Kissing Booth is the most cheesiest and corniest and basic movie I have ever watched in all of my life and now I think I’m going to go watch it 5 more times," one fan wrote.
"Jordyn had me watch the kissing booth today then told me Elle and Noah date in real life and now I’m crying," another tweeted. "I’ll be in ice cream and stalking their social media for the rest of the night, goodbye."
"I’m so absolutely obsessed with The Kissing Booth," another viewer wrote. "I died when I found out Noah and Elle are dating in real life."
That is more than enough reason to watch it again and again.
