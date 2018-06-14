The Director Of This Year's Cutest Rom-Com Is Determined To Revive The Romantic Comedy

Claire Scanlon: "I'm pretty much like any woman or girl. When you get those, like, warm, fuzzy feelings — I just really love leaving the theater on a high. No matter what the story was, it gave you a bounce to your step in a way that — there was something that would give you that warm feeling that I loved about romantic comedies. Frankly, I love the ones from the '30s and '40s. And I feel like this one harkens back to those a little more. I hope it does. Because I just love how smart the women are in those films. Like His Girl Friday and Bringing Up Baby. Well, Bringing Up Baby, Katharine Hepburn in that particular one isn't as — she's very intelligent but she's a little scatterbrained. But, like, they're charming. They hold their own. They're equals. I love that same-level footing from those films especially. And I really loved that about Set It Up when I read it. The conversation was very witty the same way those were. And the characters were on equal footing."