Why I'm Sad Vine Is Ending

Before I really got the hang of Twitter and before Instagram allowed users to post videos, Vine was the place to be Black online. The short form video app, where users could shoot and cut their own comedy, felt like a little revolution in Black filmmaking. My own first Vines were imperfect — giggly, inside jokes from that time my college friends and I snuck into a hotel pool or walked into a party at the wrong house — but there were so many that felt like real and hilarious achievements. It was one thing to watch humor that had been vetted in a writers room or audience tested for a big-budget release; Vines were just little moments that we all caught onto, brief scenes that became shorthand. “ I was told by Apple Care ,” “ Why you always lyin’, ” and subtle reminders that sometimes the simple act of nae nae-ing to an unexpected song is it’s own form of subversive protest.Vine didn’t change the course of Black history, and I’ll probably forget about its absence by next October. But right now I feel sad, mostly because this news is ultimately a reminder of the impermanence every online space. We’re all living peripatetic lives on the internet — moving from MySpace to Facebook, from Flickr to Tumblr — and I’m not sure what I’ll do if one day I can’t find that perfectly spontaneous moment of a tween explaining what it means to gossip