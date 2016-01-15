Fans of Miranda Sings rejoice, the YouTube megastar will be coming to Netflix after the streaming giant closed an eight-episode order, Variety reports.
Colleen Ballinger-Evans, Miranda Sings’s real name, will star in Haters Back Off. Though no release date has been yet set, Ballinger-Evans joins Grace Helbig (The Grace Helbig Show on E!) and Freddie Wong's RocketJump. Unlike those shows, Haters Back Off will be scripted. Sings joins Andrew Bachelor (developing a pilot for Fox, King Bach on Vine) and Issa Rae (a YouTube star working on a show for HBO) as social media stars making the jump into scripted shows for more-established outlets.
Miranda Sings’ YouTube channel features just under 5.8 million subscribers, more than 823 million views, and more than 17 million views on her featured video. 2.19 million people follow her on Twitter.
Though Grace Helbig’s large internet following, for example, hasn’t translated to big ratings for E!, Miranda Sings seems like a safer bet. For starters, she’ll be online, where she made her name. Second, her cosigns from Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Fallon give her a patina of legitimacy not available to many other online comedians. Third, Netflix is a nonstop hit machine that does nothing but churn out #killer #content.
Whatever happens, we’ll be watching.
