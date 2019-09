Fans of Miranda Sings rejoice, the YouTube megastar will be coming to Netflix after the streaming giant closed an eight-episode order, Variety reports.Colleen Ballinger-Evans, Miranda Sings’s real name, will star in Haters Back Off. Though no release date has been yet set, Ballinger-Evans joins Grace Helbig (The Grace Helbig Show on E!) and Freddie Wong's RocketJump . Unlike those shows, Haters Back Off will be scripted. Sings joins Andrew Bachelor (developing a pilot for Fox, King Bach on Vine) and Issa Rae (a YouTube star working on a show for HBO) as social media stars making the jump into scripted shows for more-established outlets.Miranda Sings’ YouTube channel features just under 5.8 million subscribers, more than 823 million views, and more than 17 million views on her featured video . 2.19 million people follow her on Twitter Though Grace Helbig’s large internet following, for example, hasn’t translated to big ratings for E!, Miranda Sings seems like a safer bet. For starters, she’ll be online, where she made her name. Second, her cosigns from Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Fallon give her a patina of legitimacy not available to many other online comedians. Third, Netflix is a nonstop hit machine that does nothing but churn out #killer #content.Whatever happens, we’ll be watching.