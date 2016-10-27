Mourn Vine With Its Best 6-Second Viral Videos

Today, we mourn the loss of an app that brought us laughter, tears, and many six-second loops of joy. Twitter, after announcing that it is cutting 9% of its staff, has announced that it is discontinuing Vine, the app where you could create short, often nonsensical looping videos.
No other medium has managed to capture the craziness and quirkiness of humanity (and the animal kingdom) in quite the same way as Vine. Here, we've gathered our favorite vines — many of which have been shared in memoriam across Twitter. May these genius loops RIP. (Note: Make sure to click the bottom right-hand corner of each for sound.)
No other medium has managed to capture the craziness and quirkiness of humanity (and the animal kingdom) in quite the same way as Vine. Here, we've gathered our favorite vines — many of which have been shared in memoriam across Twitter. May these genius loops RIP. (Note: Make sure to click the bottom right-hand corner of each for sound.)
Advertisement
The French bulldog who made a truly terrifying sound.
since we're all sharing our fav vines https://t.co/pBMF5Klnov— PeeBOOs (@iceddarkroast) October 27, 2016
Kanye being Kanye.
May this Vine live forever. #RIPvine https://t.co/HSgKinyiCp— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) October 27, 2016
The musical wonder that is a shovel-guitar mashup.
today I pay my respects to the best vine ever made https://t.co/6QncANkmIn— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 27, 2016
The rubber ducks that created the greatest wail known to man.
Too weird to live, too rare to die. https://t.co/CA1tMgZtcA— Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) October 27, 2016
The sea otter who got jiggy to some Jamaican beats.
The ridiculously happy dog who danced to Toto's "Africa."
The best Vines, like any good art, accepted their constraints to escape them https://t.co/45N6mDySN2— Matt Ford (@fordm) October 27, 2016
Cheesecake. Sensational.
Let's mourn Vine with the greatest loop of all time https://t.co/ZNkD0D0lwH— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) October 27, 2016
The young child who lost his cool in the stands.
The rogue lawn mower that sought freedom in the sky.
The raddest llama of all time.
And, because it's Halloween:
with vine being shut down in late October, can we just appreciate this masterpiece one more time https://t.co/WVKk6ioHt2— Common White Girl (@girlposts) October 27, 2016
The world will truly never be the same.
Advertisement