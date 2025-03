These 7 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In March

Starring Purple Hearts’ Sofia Carson and The Map Of Tiny Perfect Thing s’ Kyle Allen, the new romance is adapted from the novel of the same name, telling the story of a young woman stuck at one of life’s many crossroads following the loss of her mother. In an attempt to give her some guidance, her mother (White Lotus’ Connie Britton) leaves behind the bucket list she wrote as a teenager and wills her to head out on a self-discovery adventure to complete as many goals as possible. Set against the hustle and bustle of New York City, will she meet the love of her life along the way or just learn to sky dive? We hope the former.