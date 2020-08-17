Apologies Eleven, But Millie Bobby Brown Has Gone Full Enola Now

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown has ditched the Eggo waffles and picked up a magnifying glass for her new role as the titular character in Enola Holmes. Netflix just released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film, helmed by the Emmy-winning Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer.
Based on the book The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes tells the story of famous detective Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister. Brown’s character Enola is just as sharp and quick-witted as her other siblings, but is constantly underestimated because of her age. Henry Cavill plays Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin plays Enola’s other brother, Mycroft Holmes.
The film will follow the plot of Springer’s first novel, The Case of the Missing Marquess (there are six others). On Enola's 16th birthday, her mother goes missing, and she enlists the help of her brothers to find her. But instead of supporting her on her quest, Sherlock and Mycroft decide to send Enola off to finishing school in order to encourage her to act like a proper young British lady and curb her more “unruly” habits. The young detective, however, cleverly escapes off to London to continue in her search — and soon realizes this mystery is far greater than anyone expected.
In the teaser trailer, a star-studded cast of characters — including Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Susie Wokoma, Cavill, Claflin, and more repeat Enola’s name. She finally reveals herself from under a black veil and announces cheekily, “’tis I.”
In the spirit of the film, the release date was announced by Netflix in code. The tweet for the teaser trailer reads “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd” — unscramble the letters in each word, and you get “Enola Holmes September TwentyThird.” Netflix’s new film will therefore be released on September 23, 2020.
Check out the Enola Holmes teaser trailer below.
alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd 🕵️♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn— Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020