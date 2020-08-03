While we may be taking a break from all the at-home tie-dyeing (there’s only so many white T-shirts and socks we can hand-dye in our closet!), our love for the nostalgic print shows no signs of slowing down. Since the trend returned this spring, in part because the stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic inspired a resurgence of DIY crafting, we have already expanded our camp-ready selection to include tie-dye swimsuits and tie-dye loungewear. Now, thanks to a new collaboration between iconic sneaker brand Converse and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown (whose favorite at-home activity is also tie-dyeing), there’s a sneaker waiting to be added to our closets.
The Millie by You collection includes three tie-dye graphics — in black-and-white, yellow-and-blue, and green-and-pink palettes— which you can mix and match for a custom Chuck 70 sneaker design. There is also a tie-dye Chuck ankle patch that can be added to a solid-colored sneaker or one of the aforementioned designs for maximum tie-dye impact. For the campaign, Brown’s brother Charlie shot her modeling the designs at home in Atlanta, with her adorable dog, Winnie, also making an appearance.
“I hope they enjoy the happiness it gives off. I hope others feel the same way I feel when I see them, which is pure excitement and joy," Brown is quoted saying about the collection on the website. The actor, beauty entrepreneur, and activist previously collaborated with Converse, for whom she has also been an ambassador for the last three years, on a line of ocean- and sunset-themed sneakers inspired by Brown’s love for the ocean and whales that came out last summer.
Customize your own Converse design or shop the Stranger Things star-approved tie-dye sneakers ($115 each) now. We may not be going to camp anymore, but there’s no reason we shouldn’t dress the part.
