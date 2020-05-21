In order to flaunt a well-rounded bikini drawer, there are a few classic styles that must be present: a little black bikini, something stringy, a bandeau, and, if your use of the word “classic” is as lenient as ours, a tie-dye bikini. Hear me out: Whereas tie-dye used to live only in our summer camp memories, the kitschy swirl pattern has since become a wardrobe staple on the fashion scene, with luxury brands like Collina Strada, Paco Rabanne, R13, and Prada all sending grown-up iterations of the print down the runway the past few fashion seasons. The last three months have particularly seen a spike as our newfound affinity for at-home tie-dyeing continues to grow during this quarantine. And since the weather’s finally starting to warm up, taking our beloved tie-dye sweatsuits off the table, we’re turning to swimwear to get our fix of fashion’s favorite print.
As we speak, every swimsuit label, from Frankies to Peixoto, is throwing its hat in the tie-dye ring, with bra-tops, bandeaus, and triangle silhouettes all being dipped and dyed. If bright and colorful à la The Grateful Dead is your goal, look no further than ethical swimwear brand Ack. For something less in-your-face, opt for a Solid & Striped suit so subtle only a trained eye in tie-dye would be able to spot the print poolside.
Ahead, shop all our favorite tie-dye bikinis on the market right now. And remember, no tie-dye ensemble is complete without a string of puka shells and a braided friendship bracelet.
