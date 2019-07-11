Story from Fashion

Camila Mendes' $21 Tie-Dye Swimsuit Already Has A Cult Following

Mekita Rivas
PHoto: Lars Niki/Getty Images.
While the Fourth of July has come and gone, there's still plenty of summer left. Whether you’re lounging poolside or gearing up for a weekend at the beach, having ample — and affordable — swimwear options during this time of year is essential. Enter none other than Camila Mendes, who was recently spotted wearing a trendy tie dye swimsuit that’s currently on sale for just $21.
The actress shared several photos from her recent holiday weekend on her Instagram. In one photo, she’s casually sunbathing on lounge chairs alongside her boyfriend and Riverdale co-star Charles Melton. In another, she’s cooling off and taking a dip in the pool with friend and fellow actress Rachel Matthews.
Cami captioned the photo series: “4th of July (I deleted and reposted these because they uploaded pretty blurry but they’re still blurry second time around so oh well thanks Instagram!!)” — further proving that the stars really are just like us.
Personally, we're loving the classic blue-and-white palette she chose. Ahead, check out our Camila-inspired swimsuit selections, including the exact tie dye one-piece she wore herself. Since it’s currently on sale, be sure to act fast before it completely sells out. At this price, we just might have to buy multiples.
1 of 11
2 of 11
Shop This
INFO
Cotton On
Deep V One Piece Cheeky
$29.99$20.99
3 of 11
Shop This
INFO
H&M
Swimsuit
$34.99
4 of 11
Shop This
INFO
Chelsea28
Easy Retro Tie One-piece Swimsuit
$79.00
5 of 11
Shop This
INFO
H&M
V-neck Swimsuit
$24.99
6 of 11
Shop This
INFO
Onia
Iona Irregular Rib One Piece Swimsuit
$225.00
7 of 11
Shop This
INFO
Dolce Vita
Fast Lane One-piece Swimsuit
$125.00
8 of 11
Shop This
INFO
Ayla
Savannah Frill Swimsuit | Azure (blue)
£135.00
9 of 11
Shop This
INFO
Tularosa
Tularosa Lakin One Piece In Periwinkle Gin...
$148.00
10 of 11
Shop This
INFO
Forever 21
Plus Size Halter Striped One-piece Swimsuit
$29.90
11 of 11
Shop This
INFO
ModCloth
The Katie One-piece Swimsuit
$79.00$19.97
