Cute Swimwear
Shopping
Affordable Must-Haves For A Stylish Beach Weekend
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
New Arrivals To Shop Now, According To These 8 Fashion Buyers
Emily Ruane
May 15, 2019
Fashion
Target Just Dropped 1,500 New Fashion Items — & These Are The Best Under-$40...
Eliza Huber
May 13, 2019
Fashion
12 New Swim Brands To Bookmark This Summer
Michelle Li
May 8, 2019
Fashion
Selena Gomez Designed This Swimsuit To "Cover" Her Kidney Transpl...
Just days after making her big red carpet return, Selena Gomez is hard at work helping one of her closest friends launch a new swimwear line. Sel’s
by
Mekita Rivas
Shopping
Outdoor Voices' Swimwear Is Back With New Colors, Better Fit...
Ladies, start your (jetski) engines. Today, beloved activewear brand Outdoor Voices releases a second installation of their feverishly coveted (and
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
The 5 Most Popular Swimwear Trends Of The Year, According To Lyst
Swimsuits are notoriously hard to shop for. Between finding the fit, style, trend, and price point, there are so many factors to consider when nabbing
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
10 Plus-Size Swimsuit Options To Buy From Eloquii’s New Collection
The first sign of warm weather is like the light at the end of the cold, freezing tunnel. Suddenly, instead of spending every Friday night bingeing on
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Compliments On Your Amazon Swimsuit Are Almost As Gratifying As H...
Thanks to a reliable flock of detail-oriented reviewers, Amazon has become the answer for nearly all of our purchasing queries. From the things you’d
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Busty Girl Swimsuit Problems — Solved
As excited as we are for beach season, it doesn't come without its challenges — namely, finding that perfect swimsuit for lounging by the sea. This is
by
Us
Fashion
Target's Slashing Prices On The One Item We Need Most For Su...
Target has it all — literally. Laundry detergent, greeting cards, lacy lingerie, and more. So naturally, whenever we walk through those gleaming red and
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
20 Underwire Swimsuits To Add To Your Rotation
Cozy clothing is having a moment in fashion, from sneakers and sweatsuits to leggings and bralettes. When you're dressing for comfort, it can be tempting
by
Michelle Li
Guide To The Best Plus-Size Swimsuits
Gabi Gregg Serves Vintage Glam Vibes In Her Latest Plus Size Swim...
Gabi Gregg — or, as most of us know her, GabiFresh — has done it again. The self-proclaimed “OG Fat Girl” and early internet-breaker has delivered
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Zara's Long-Awaited Swimwear Collection Just Dropped & It Al...
Every year, as swimsuit brand after swimsuit brand releases their spring collections, we wait patiently for the one that matters most: Zara. But in true
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
20 Small Bust-Friendly Swimsuits To Take To The Beach
Swimsuit shopping is the self-conscious little sister of bra shopping. Bathing suits are essentially bras that you have to face the world in, so feeling
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
No Matter Where Your Spring Vacation Takes You, Here's Every...
Fact: we're all overdue for a good vacation. Between last minute deadlines, midterm exams and everything else that's taking up space in our date books, it
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The One Swimsuit That's Part-Bikini, Part One-Piece
All of my fellow indecisive ladies, please stand up. Every time an outing requiring a swimsuit pops up, I spend far too much time ruminating over one
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
15 Bandeau Bikinis For Avoiding Tan Lines
Now that it’s time to swap out your scarves and jackets for a selection of summer dresses, a checkup on that neglected swimwear drawer is in order. You
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
25 Beach Cover-Ups That Are Better Than A Sarong
There was a time when we couldn't walk a beach without a sarong and pair of foam wedge flip-flops. But as times change, so does our style — and our
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Soak Up The Sun In These Yellow Swimsuits
Whether you just returned from a winter getaway or are headed out of town for a spring break, it’s never too early to update your swim collection —
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
Spring Break Dressing Just Got A Whole Lot Easier
After spending the last five months focusing solely on how to stay warm, it can be a little tricky to get back in a less-is-more mindset when it comes to
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
24 Swimsuit Cover-Ups To Wear On & Off The Beach
When it comes to prepping for your next tropical vacation — or for some of us, a simple afternoon at the closest beach-like locale — it's easy to get
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Embrace The Siren Call Of The Long-Sleeve Swimsuit
When you think of the occasion for long sleeves, a few things come to mind: church, a job interview, or the first time meeting your S.O.'s parents. One
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
So
That's
What A Maillot Swimsuit Really Looks Like
Every March, like clockwork, the swimsuit brands that sat dormant all winter come out of the woodwork to prepare us for the sunny months ahead. And while
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Belted Swimsuits Will Make Quite A Splash This Summer
It's no secret that belts are having a moment. Belted blazers, belted bags, belted coats — from the runways of Fashion Month to the streets outside
by
Eliza Huber
Paid Content
You'll Never Need To Spend Over $50 For A Swimsuit Again
Shopping for swimwear can be stressful if nothing fits — after all, swimsuits have to serve double duty of looking cute and providing appropriate
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
Plunge Head First Into Summer With These 15 Low-Back Swimsuits
The swim scene has come a very long way. Where itty bitty string bikinis were once de rigeur for looking sexy at the beach and by the pool, we're now
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
It's Time To Give The High-Cut Bathing Suit A Go
If you've stumbled across a photo (as in, an actual hard-copy photo) of your mother or grandmother at the beach decades ago, they're likely wearing a
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
21 Throwback Swimsuits For The Vintage-Obsessed
Summertime means different things to different people. You and your pals may have diverging goals for the season — whether it's tackling a list of
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
10 Crochet Swimsuits For The Vacation You’ve Been Dreaming Of
It’s almost March but spring still feels like it’s light years away. While it may be too soon to slip on a swimsuit and walk out the front door, it's
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
15 Leopard Print Swimsuits To Get Your Paws On This Summer
Once a leopard spots its prey, there's simply no stopping it. And apparently, the same goes for the print. Leopard print has, once again, set its sights
by
Eliza Huber
