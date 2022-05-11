Hill House Home Debuts A Dreamy Swimsuit Collection

By now you’re probably familiar with Hill House Home, creators of “THE” infamous Nap Dresses that skyrocketed to popularity over the last couple of years. One thing Hill House Home has got dialed is all things leisure and relaxation. (They literally created a dress just for catching forty winks.) So it’s no surprise that the makers of this sleepy dress have ventured into oceanic territory with a modest collection of swimwear that’s perfect for the next time you find yourself lounging waterside.
The new swimwear collection feels very on par with the Hill House Home world. For example, the fluttery sleeves on the Rosie one-piece and the Isla top are just like the sleeves found on the brand’s popular nap dress. The launch includes the sweet Isla Swim Top, high-waisted Lola Swim Bottom, the square-necked Rosie One Piece, and the Pool Skirt, a water-ready mini. The Hill House team designed everything from recycled fabric and offers UPF 50+ protection. The materials are also sunscreen and chlorine-stain safe. The collection is unfortunately only available up to size XXL, but we are hoping Hill House makes greater efforts to expand its offerings in the near future.
Advertisement
Read on to learn about this latest dreamy collection from Hill House Home and maybe snag your go-to swimsuit for the warmer months ahead.
The Rosie One Piece, $125
The Rosie one-piece is perfect for those that want to cover up while still looking stylish poolside. If the swimsuit looks a little familiar, the square neck and fluttery ruffle sleeves design details are much like those found on the Ellie Nap Dress.
The Isla Swim Top, $70
If you love the ruffles on the one-piece but are more of a bikini person, then snag the Isla Swim Top and the Lola Bottoms. Pair the swim top with jeans, linen pants, or a maxi skirt for a casual everyday warm-weather look too — no pool required.
The Lola Swim Bottom, $55
The Lola Swim Bottoms are the quintessential high-waisted brief. They offer a solid amount of coverage while still appealing to bikini lovers of all kinds.
The Pool Skirt, $75
If you want to quickly make your one-piece or bikini a presentable daytime outfit, throw on the Pool Skirt as a casual coverup. The skirt is so cute and really makes the swimsuits in the collection versatile. (The Pool Skirt was such a big hit that it's already currently sold out. Here's hoping the brand restocks the style sometime in the near future.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.