The sporty assortment consists of four one-pieces (priced at $95 each), along with five bikini tops ($50 each), and four bikini bottoms ($45) that can be mixed and matched. There are full coverage one-pieces for a quick dip in the pool as well as high-rise bottoms and supportive tops for vigorous aquatic activities. If you're more of a laid-back beachgoer, GC's cheeky bikini styles are optimal for lounging and getting lost in a beach read. The styles come in cheerful hues of jewel tones and pastels, with sizes ranging from XXS - 6XL. In addition, the swimsuits now have a thicker fabric, a built-in bra and removable cups, a secure elastic finish, and the traditional swimsuit liner, so you can play as many rounds of beach volleyball as you want without worrying about wedgies.