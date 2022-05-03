Run, don't walk — and grab your credit card while you're at it too. Girlfriend Collective is back with a new swimwear collection just in time for summer. After the company's successful first bathing suit launch last summer, the size-inclusive activewear brand is back with a new assortment upgraded and improved based on feedback from a hive of brand loyalists. Avid fans of the first collection can rejoice: there are 13 new bathing suits in the spring collection (as opposed to the eight that comprised last year’s launch).
The sporty assortment consists of four one-pieces (priced at £77 each), along with five bikini tops (£40 each), and four bikini bottoms (£36) that can be mixed and matched. There are full coverage one-pieces for a quick dip in the pool as well as high-rise bottoms and supportive tops for vigorous aquatic activities. If you're more of a laid-back beachgoer, GC's cheeky bikini styles are optimal for lounging and getting lost in a beach read. The styles come in cheerful hues of jewel tones and pastels, with sizes ranging from XXS - 6XL. In addition, the swimsuits now have a thicker fabric, a built-in bra and removable cups, a secure elastic finish, and the traditional swimsuit liner, so you can play as many rounds of beach volleyball as you want without worrying about wedgies.
In keeping with the brand's ongoing sustainability mission, all of the new swimwear is created from recycled fishing nets and post-industrial waste recovered from the ocean, so you can upgrade your summer wardrobe with some lower-impact swim gear. Before you head straight to Girlfriend Collective’s sea-faring site, check out our highlight reel of personal favourites below — and lucky for you, you don’t have to venture off our site to add these water-worthy goods to your cart.
Play with proportion on your next beach day with this trendy one-shoulder bikini top. In a nod to style and function, there's a double back strap for extra support. If you want to complete the butter-yellow look, add the matching Volley Cheeky Bikini Bottom to your on-site cart. Although the bottom is low-rise, it has a comfortable, snug fit that won't dig into your hips, so you can back float, butterfly stroke, or do your best Esther Williams impersonation without worrying about re-adjusting.
Active beachgoers unite! Girlfriend Collective's Tahoe top is the ideal choice for those looking for more coverage to work up a sweat. It’s the brand’s sportiest separate, boasting a soft scoop neckline and a straight hem. The structure of the thick straps offers a medium amount of support that is perfect for high-impact beach activities. The matching Lake High Rise Bikini Bottom has a high-rise cut with full rear coverage, so you'll feel comfy and secure in the water and on land.
This is not your high school swim team one-piece — it's a sleek and minimal version that touches on the old-school after-school sports vibe. The one-piece provides low-to-medium support when you want to dip your toes in the water or wade in the waves. Go with a pale banana tint if you want to stand out in the oceanic blue waters or black for a timeless option.
This delicate V-neck one-piece has a wrap-tie detail that accentuates your curves. Pick the dreamy Provence blue to blend in on your next tropical vacation. Can’t you picture yourself lounging by the sparkling waves in this swimsuit accessorised with a floppy straw hat? If bright colours aren't your thing, the suit comes in two additional shades: black and “sea” (a dark teal). Each hue offers a different mood, making the silhouette all the more versatile; the black gives off a more luxe look, while the teal has an elegant presence.
Found: the most flirty, sassy one-piece ever. The Palma maillot has a flattering cross-back detail and a deep V neckline for an elegant poolside look. No one will blame you if they catch you sashaying along the water in this saucy swimwear and a pair of oversized sunglasses.
