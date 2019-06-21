Fashion's nostalgia for the 1970s is nothing new. For SS19 designers are having fun with the decade, offering everything from minimalist gold frames to chunky, grandad-esque acetate specs covered with glitter and embellishment, and sepia-tinged lenses (golden yellow, pinks, reds, greens and blues). Retro wonder Gucci is once again leading the pack, with Marni, Chloé, Rejina Pyo and For Art's Sake also making our favourites list.