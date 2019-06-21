It's time to say goodbye to the '90s micro shades that Bella Hadid made you buy (and quickly regret) last year, and the smudged aviators still gathering dust at the bottom of your summer holiday bag. 2019's sunglasses are bigger and bolder than ever.
Proven to lend an extra element of '70s rock 'n' roll to any outfit, oversized glasses also hide a multitude of sins – particularly after one too many late nights.
Fashion's nostalgia for the 1970s is nothing new. For SS19 designers are having fun with the decade, offering everything from minimalist gold frames to chunky, grandad-esque acetate specs covered with glitter and embellishment, and sepia-tinged lenses (golden yellow, pinks, reds, greens and blues). Retro wonder Gucci is once again leading the pack, with Marni, Chloé, Rejina Pyo and For Art's Sake also making our favourites list.
Check ahead for our top picks of the season and add to your shopping bag for an instant summer update.