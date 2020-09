This Depop Seller Counts Beyoncé & Billie Eilish As Fans

I wish they understood that we are just as fab. Also just because we couldn't hear you the first time, doesn't mean we're incapable of hearing it the second time. It doesn't make us less intelligent because we can't hear, we just need more time. I wish people didn't see deafness as a sad or bad thing too. It becomes very patronising when it comes up in a conversation but I truly see it as lack of education. I wish people understood that we lipread, we use sign language, we need subtitles and we don't want sympathy. We're happy with what we've got because we've got to live with it and it makes us who we are. I wish people understood that deaf people exist among them and are capable of being stars if given the opportunity or chance. 11 million people are deaf in the UK, we're right there. Just give us a chance to fit in your big wide (hearing) world.