This Depop Seller Counts Beyoncé & Billie Eilish As Fans

As time went by, it got more competitive to sell and be a top seller, which was good because it meant you'd have do even more. It taught me to push forward and make myself stand out. It was great for me as a member of the community when I was trying to set up the brand, too. I would do pop-ups where I would invite my Depop buyers who would come and support me. This was fantastic because they'd tell their friends who'd bring their friends and it was so nice to experience. I love the community in it and it taught me how to really connect with my customers. It's such a social marketplace.