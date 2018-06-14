There were several lists on the door, with some A-list celebrities allowed in no matter what (referred to as 'NFUs' or 'No F***Ups'), other A-list celebrities who had to pay the entry fee, and more still who got no special treatment. "Mick Jagger and Keith Richards could get in, but other Rolling Stones members had to pay," remembers the club’s publicist. King of Disco, Chic frontman Nile Rogers was denied entry because Grace Jones forgot to leave his name on the door, and apparently Frank Sinatra couldn’t get anywhere near the entrance on the opening night because it was too crowded. That night, everybody lost their coats because the cloakroom was so busy and people were so eager to get inside that they just started throwing their coats on the floor.