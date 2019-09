It also came to light that the reason everyone looked like they were having the best time ever at Studio 54 was because most people were on drugs. The books revealed a lot of unknown expenses, which turned out to be Rubell buying drugs for celebrities – his 'NFUs'. "The amount of drugs was profound," Rubell's brother, Don, says on camera, "and they were all uppers, no one was on a downer." Nicknamed the 'disco biscuit' in the US in the '70s and parodied by Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, Rubell handed out quaaludes, which were used at the time (and misused by people like Bill Cosby ) to 'relax' people before sex. In a recent interview , Grace Jones talked about a secret room at Studio 54: "A place of secrets and secretions, the in-crowd and inhalations, sucking and snorting." But people didn’t need to have sex in secret; sex in the bathrooms, on the balconies, in the 'rubber room' and on mattresses laid out for this purpose in the basement was fair game. Sexual freedom was all part of the appeal.