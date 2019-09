Dame Joan Collins On How To Look Good Forever

Aptly named Joan Collins Timeless Beauty , her luxury beauty range, which launched in 2014, is very popular. Although she had a big head start in the looks department, Joan is also queen of making the best of what she has. She wears a lot of makeup, and it looks great, highlighting every feature with plenty of eye makeup, skin products, bright lipstick, blusher and big hair. Joan has denied ever having plastic surgery ("You know what they say about plastic surgery? It's the plain woman's revenge"), which is shocking only because we’re really not accustomed to seeing women look like her in their 80s without it (or with it, for that matter). But it’s hard to know, because so few of the other women in her category of beauty – Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, for example – have reached the age she has, so maybe that is just what the world’s most beautiful women look like at 84? She’ll happily talk about her wigs, though, telling The Telegraph : "Honestly, for me every day is a bad hair day. That's why I wear hats all the time. It is. And wigs. My real hair simply will not do what I want. Besides, darling, I like big hair!"