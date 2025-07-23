You Can Celebrate Michelle Agyemang & Stand With Jess Carter Against Racism — The Lionesses Need Both
Even if you don’t follow football, what happened during the Women’s Euro 2025 tournament this week mattered. From the Lionesses being one moment away from retaining their European title, to a player having to take a step back on social media because of racial abuse — it was a stark contrast, with the joy of the game on one hand, and the ugliness some players face on the other.
When England’s Michelle Agyemang scored her second goal of the tournament, it felt even sweeter than the first. The star girl came off the bench in the dying moments against Italy on Tuesday night and provided another lifeline. It looked like England were on the brink of bowing out of the competition until the teenager’s crucial goal saved their chances and propelled the team towards their third consecutive major tournament final.
For fans following England, Michelle Agyemang’s brilliance won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The Lioness has been simply electric. She has had me standing on my sofa without realising it, elated, breathless, borderline hysterical. When the naysayers question if England is up to scratch, Agyemang comes on as a super sub and says, “aight, bet?” Her presence changes the game entirely.
Agyemang is only 19, but her impact is impossible to ignore. Three years ago, she was a ball girl, handing balls to players who are now her teammates. Fast forward to 2025; She’s scoring on one of the biggest stages in international football. With three goals in just four senior England appearances, she’s already making her mark. And it’s not just the goals, it’s how she plays: bold, fast, and fearless. She shifts the entire tone whenever she’s on the pitch.
As a Black British woman with Ghanaian roots like Agyemang, seeing her shine on this stage feels deeply personal. It means something to witness that blend of cultures not just represented, but embraced and central to the story of England’s football future. Watching a young Black woman’s excellence be acknowledged is especially significant, given that the women’s game hasn’t always been welcoming in the modern era. Players like Drew Spence and former Lioness Eniola Aluko have bravely spoken out against the discrimination that they had faced behind the scenes. Spence no longer plays for England, switching her international allegiance to Jamaica in 2021.
And despite Agyemang’s rise, there are still moments that remind us how much work remains. To some people’s upset, from the semi-final stage of the tournament, England has chosen not to take the knee before their matches. This is a gesture started by NFL player Colin Kaepernick that became widespread in the sporting world in 2020 as a statement against racism. On Tuesday night, however, the substitutes stood in a line of solidarity with teammate Jess Carter, who has received racist abuse throughout the Euros. Manager Sarina Wiegman has said that taking the knee’s impact is “not as good as they think,” and statements released earlier in the week suggest the squad feel they “need to find another way to tackle racism.”
Jess Carter announced she is taking a step back from social media due to racism — it’s a stark reminder that representation and success on the pitch can’t fully shield players from what they face off of it.
These conversations come as Carter announced she is taking a step back from social media for the rest of the Euros, because of the racist abuse that’s been hurled her way. It’s a stark reminder that representation and success on the pitch can’t fully shield players from what they face off of it. True progress doesn’t just mean visibility, but protection, support and action. Police are now investigating the abuse.
As the women's game grows, so too does the urgency of these conversations. This summer, when signing for Arsenal, Olivia Smith, who has Jamaican, Chilean and Peruvian heritage, became the most expensive signing in the history of women’s football when she joined Arsenal. In doing so, she broke the record previously set by Naomi Girma’s transfer to Chelsea, marking a new era of recognition and investment in the sport.
It is a huge moment; not just for the game itself, but for what it represents. For a woman of colour to command that level of value on a global stage is significant. Yet, in the same breath, the racism that Carter has suffered shows there’s still a long way to go. It was heartening to hear the crowd roar as she came on as a substitute in England’s final moments against Italy. Sadly, this isn’t an isolated incident. Black players have frequently spoken out about being on the receiving end of racist abuse. As Carter shared on Instagram, “every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance or result,” but it’s not okay to target someone’s appearance or race. I agree.
When Agyemang scored somehow it felt bigger than a goal.
It’s why Agyemang’s moment feels so powerful. With all the noise happening off the pitch, she is showing up and showing out by taking her first major tournament in her stride and making it look easy. Agyemang’s presence will no doubt inspire both young girls who look like her and those who don’t to lace up those boots and start playing.
If you’re an Arsenal fan, you’ll know that Agyemang has come through the academy ranks and plays for the club. For many of us, the Black players on Arsenal’s men’s team in the early 2000s weren’t just athletes, but icons who ignited a new kind of fandom. They made people see football differently. As women’s football grows, I believe Michelle Agyemang can do the same.
She’s provided moments of magic that feel like the beginning of something even bigger, with her name already being etched into fan culture. Supporters have chanted “Sweet Agyemang” to the tune of “Sweet Caroline” across Geneva. Rapper M1llionz gave her a shout-out in a freestyle rap, and Skepta shared her image on social media last night. She’s not just making headlines, but building a legacy.
When the Lionesses faced Sweden in the Euros quarter-finals last week, they were two goals down. The dream of retaining their European title was slipping away. Then a triple substitution changed everything. On came Chloe Kelly, Esme Morgan, and the woman of the moment, Michelle Agyemang. As soon as she touched the ball, the energy shifted. When she calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net, I didn’t just cheer, I shrieked so loudly my mum thought I was in pain. Agyemang had scored, and somehow it felt bigger than a goal.
And as England took on Italy in the semi-final, with the clock ticking, Agyemang saved England by scoring again when we needed it most. My face flushed hot. The stress that had been building in my body vanished for a fleeting moment. Even after she scored that vital equaliser, she was piling on the pressure. Her rise is one that has been written in the stars. When your name means “redeemer” or “saviour” in Twi, what else would you expect? She’s fulfilling her calling.
Michelle Agyemang’s name is now carved in our memory, not just as a promising talent, but as someone who is standing on business. Speaking to ITV after the match, Chloe Kelly proudly praised her teammate, “Big Mich at it again.” In the dying minutes, she’s proven she thrives under pressure and can deliver on the biggest stage.
