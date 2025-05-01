How Julie Adenuga Is Giving The Celebrity Interview Its Soul Back

Julie Adenuga: The format of the show came from me seeing how interviews have changed and how they exist now, especially throughout the pandemic — which feels like 700 years ago — where I saw a lot of people interviewing, and I just felt like interviews could be better. [Interviews] have become more like a [surface-level] Q&A, and I wanted people to see how I approach an interview, the ways I was taught and trained and what's important to me when interviewing someone. That’s not to necessarily say that I think my way is the best way, but I think it's important for people to see the breadth of what's possible. You can do a Q&A style interview, but there's also the more in-depth David Letterman-style interviews, and so, I just wanted people to understand what that all looks like if you are getting into [the industry] for the first time. And so the idea of Now You Know was just about that. I want people to see what goes into it, what that process is, how stressful it can be, how you can change your mind at the last minute.