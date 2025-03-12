In The Bridgerton cinematic universe, Will and Alice Mondrich's journey continues to stand out as one of the romantic drama series’ most grounded and emotionally compelling narratives. Fans watched Season 3 unfold in two parts throughout 2024 — Polin hive, we see you! — and now that Season 4 is confirmed to be in production with an expected 2026 release, there has been plenty of speculation of where the next iteration of Netflix’s beloved regency era romance will find our favorite characters. And when it comes to Will and Alice, we’re hoping for more of the beautiful Black love they brought to Bridgerton.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you recall, when Season 3 debuted, the Mondrichs were seamlessly woven into a central storyline as one of the show’s stable and most loving couples, showcasing a healthy relationship dynamic. When asked about bringing Black love to Bridgerton on the red carpet at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, British-Nigerian actor Martins Imhangbe, who plays Will Mondrich, described the Mondrichs’ connection as rooted in mutual support and equality.
“I think the evolution of [their love], knowing that they share true love outside of titles and they really support each other,” Imhangbe said to Unbothered’s global editorial director Kathleen Newman-Bremang. “Will really supports Alice and Alice really supports Will. So it's mutual. It feels very equal. There's a great balance, a healthy balance to their relationship,” he says.
Yet, in a show celebrated for its passionate and intense love scenes, the Mondrichs' story has lacked that same lovemaking intensity onscreen. Aside from a few kisses, we haven’t seen the Mondrichs get that classic Bridgerton steamy treatment. And, frankly, we would like to see it! On the topic of future intimate moments, actress Emma Naomi, who plays Alice Mondrich, teased to Unbothered: "I cannot confirm nor deny whether that's coming. I don't think you'll be too disappointed; that's all I can say."
“
The desire for a richer understanding of Lady Danbury's inner world, including her romantic life, remains a key point.
”
Sounds like a yes to us! But before jumping to conclusions, we asked Imhangbe directly if there was a chance for a proper love scene next season. While he didn't specifically confirm, he hinted: "There's a very strong chance. I mean, it's Bridgerton. So, yeah. We're looking forward to hopefully seeing more intimacy between the Mondrichs because I think it's healthy."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This evolving conversation on the Mondrichs' on-screen intimacy points to a broader context within Bridgerton and its nuanced romance approach for certain characters. Take Lady Danbury (played by Adjoa Andoh), for instance. Despite her influential position in shaping the regal social landscape of the Bridgerton universe, and meddling in everyone else’s romances, her own romantic connections have largely remained unexplored (aside from the disappointing love story she got in the prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) and Andoh hasn’t had the chance to show off her chops opposite a love interest. It’s been a constant criticism from fans — it’s us, we are the fans — and perceived as a missed opportunity for representation when it comes to the older Black women getting to be loved onscreen.
As actress Andoh notes, "Well, we all want to have an interior life that's developed enormously. Every actor wants that, so of course, I would love to have that,” she said. “We see a lot of [Lady Danbury’s] strengths. It's nice to see someone's fragility, but it'd be nice to also see their shyness and their slightly giddyness. So yeah, all of that."
The desire for a richer understanding of Lady Danbury's inner world, including her romantic life, remains a key point. However, when pressed about the upcoming season, Andoh was somewhat tight-lipped but did offer: "I can tell you that Benedict is going to stop doing his wiffle- waffle, and he's going to be focusing on someone special. There'll be a bit of that going on."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
The Mondrichs' story, while fictional, reflects the very real strength and resilience of Black families throughout centuries.
”
She enthusiastically continues, "There'll be more romance, there'll be new people. There'll be a bit of a shift with the people that you already know and love. Yeah, it's going to be interesting."
Beyond these teasers, Naomi’s assurance about the upcoming season also paints a broader narrative expansion that fans are eager to see. “I really love this new season because we're going to see a side of the Bridgerton universe that we haven't seen before, genuinely, and I think it's going to open your eyes to another side of the story that we haven't seen until now” she shares.
The Mondrichs' story, while fictional, reflects the very real strength and resilience of Black families throughout centuries. As we exit Black History Month and step into Women's History Month, it's worth remembering the powerful voices that have shaped both. Imhangbe, when chatting with Unbotherd on the red carpet about a memorable monologue, he instantly recalled Sojourner Truth's Ain't I a Woman? "That is a banger," he said, "that is a great speech," and indeed it is — a fitting ode that remains a powerful testament of both Black and female identity.
As production for Season 4 is in the works, I truly hope the Mondrichs will finally get some steamy on-screen moments we've all been waiting for. And who knows, maybe we'll get to explore even more new aspects in the world of Bridgerton, as Naomi hinted. And, for the love of Lady Whistledown, give Lady Danbury the love she deserves! 2026 can't arrive soon enough for all of us in high anticipation of Bridgerton’s next season.
Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT