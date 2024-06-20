Bridgerton Introduced a Queer Black Woman — Of Course People Are Mad

Bridgerton might not treat queerness with the same utopian lens with which they address race. It seems, for the time being, that hetero pairings and biological heirs still rule the Ton. But there's a certain freedom in Francesca's future as a widow; Bridgerton proved as much with Lady Tilly Arnold (Hannah New) this season. That may very well be the show's opening to a happy ending for Francesca and Michaela. Francesca's already won in the marriage mart; there won't be pressure to remarry. Francesca and Michaela's promised queer love story won't be free of tragedy — they will, after all, find each other in grief.