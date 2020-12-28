Netflix's biggest seasonal release isn't The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again or Holidate. It's not any of its original kids Christmas movies like Jingle Jangle or the Christmas Chronicles sequel. In fact, the streamer saved its most exciting and shiny festive present for us to unwrap on Christmas Day. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is a Regency romance set in 1800s London and features a diverse — and ridiculously hot — cast.
The show is based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series about the titular family which begins with The Duke and I (the basis of Bridgerton season 1) and follows each of the alphabetically named Bridgerton children — Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth — as they each follow their hearts and embark on romances in the gossipy and elite world of the 'Ton. If you can't wait for another season of the new Netflix series to dive into the lives and loves of the Bridgertons, then you are in luck: There are 15 years of books that you can explore when you run out of episodes.
We should offer one final warning that you'll be waltzing into spoiler territory here, with regard to what could happen in future seasons of Bridgerton. Though the series is not officially greenlit for season 2 and it's not clear whether new seasons would follow each books' storyline like season 1 does with The Duke and I, you're about to learn a lot about what's to come.
But if that doesn't worry you then tighten up your corset, put on the family jewels, and follow us into the delightful world of the Bridgertons.