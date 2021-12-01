Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In December

I love awards season. What I don’t love is how some of the more anticipated movies are held until the end of the year to keep them fresh in the minds of various voting bodies. But, that means there’s a bevy of exciting new movies dropping you’ll definitely be hearing about for months. There’s The Power of the Dog, the long-awaited film from Jane Campion, who was the first-ever woman to win the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or. There’s also Don’t Look Up, a high-concept black comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and basically every other famous person you could think of. And there’s my personal most-anticipated movie of the year, The Lost Daughter, an adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel that also happens to be Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.
What other buzzy awards fare is coming your way? Read on for all the titles hitting Netflix Canada this December.