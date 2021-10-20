By now, you’ve probably read about Netflix — a brand that pats itself on the back for championing diverse voices — defending Dave Chappelle’s most recent transphobic standup special. If, in the last couple of weeks, you’ve felt uneasy every time you’ve heard that trademark “tudum” sound that starts every Netflix show or movie, you’re not alone.
Simply put: The company needs to do better. On Oct. 20, trans employees and staffers staged a walkout in protest of the brand’s response to the outcry. Their L.A. rally is reportedly backed by celebs like Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Sara Ramirez and TS Madison, and will be followed up by a list of “firm asks” to create change within the company. Earlier this week, The Verge shared a letter from Netflix employees detailing what they’re looking for, including a fund specifically intended to invest in and develop trans and non-binary talent and hiring trans and non-binary executives.
While some are boycotting Netflix, things remain business as usual for the streamer, and there’s a whole new batch of releases to check out this weekend. Read on for what’s in store, but before you click play on the device of your choosing, I also hope you’ll read the Netflix employees’ letter and keep them in mind while you watch.