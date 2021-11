The Ultimate Canadian Gift Guide

Parents can be hard to buy for, but we've come up with a few ideas for gifts that won't just be tucked away into a drawer and forgotten. Assuming your parents have access to outdoor space, the solo stove's series of self-contained — and portable — stainless steel fire pits are a gift that the whole family can enjoy. And if they're still COVID-cautious (as they should be!), this is a great way to make gathering outside more enjoyable as temperatures drop. Solo's airflow design creates virtually smokeless fires, so you won't have to worry about washing your clothes after each visit. While the steel body does get hot to touch while in use (be sure to watch kids the same as you would around any open flame) it doesn't throw a lot of heat off the sides. But due to the unique design, you can quickly build higher and hotter fires than in a typical pit. Thehas been widely reviewed, and the Ranger has earned the 4.9-star rating it boasts on the brand's website.