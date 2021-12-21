With new restrictions in place for the holiday season and another lockdown looming, there's no better time to invest in a new bed. After all, it seems like a place we'll all be spending a considerable amount of time this winter. Whether you're due for an upgrade or redecorating and need a mattress to fit a new frame (or bedding to match your new aesthetic), Refinery29 Canada has got you covered with this roundup of pre-Boxing Day sales on mattresses and linens.
If you browsed our Black Friday mattress deals some of these specials will seem familiar. In fact, a couple of the mattress companies seem to have just changed the name of the sale and kept markdowns the same. While we'll call out the best deals and repeats, we've kept even minor markdowns in this roundup because $100 is $100, right? This list will be updated all the way through to Boxing Day, so be sure to keep this page saved and check back often.
Best Holiday Deals On Mattresses Quick LinksBrooklyn Bedding: 20% off mattresses and 50% off sheets with code GIFT20
Casper: Up to 50% off select mattresses and 30% off bedding
Endy: $100 off mattresses
Helix: $100 off mattresses, plus two free pillows
Hush: $300 off mattresses, plus 10% off pillows and bedding
Purple: Up to $200 off mattresses and 10% sitewide
Simba: Up to $200 off mattresses and 10% sitewide
Tuft & Needle: 20% off sitewide
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.