After almost two full years of whirlwind uncertainty, it's the small things we've come to count on to bring us some much-needed consistency — like, for instance, our beloved beds. There are few things more worthy of investing in than sleep — after all, it's essential to our health and well-being. We can rest a little easier (literally) knowing that some of the best mattresses out there are going to be deeply discounted for Black Friday. Not only that, but deals on these sleep favourites are also already starting. And while most of these sales haven't hit their Black Friday peak, they're still worth checking out before they start to sell out.
Advertisement
Scroll through our list of the best early Black Friday mattress sales. From cult-favourites like Endy to name-brand classics from retailers like Sleep Country, there's a wide range of reviewer-approved and top-selling options available that are well worth the splurge. Oh, and don't forget to bookmark to this page to check back for even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress markdowns as we inch closer to American Thanksgiving.
Best Black Friday Mattress Deals Canada Quick Links
Amazon: up to 30% off Zinus mattress toppers
Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off mattresses sitewide with code VETERANS25
Casper: up to 50% off select mattresses
Endy: up to $100 off mattresses
Helix: up to $200 off mattresses, plus two free Dream pillows
Purple: up to $200 off mattresses
Sleep Country Canada: up to 40% off select mattresses
Tuft & Needle: up to 15% off mattresses and 20% off sitewide
Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off mattresses sitewide with code VETERANS25
Casper: up to 50% off select mattresses
Endy: up to $100 off mattresses
Helix: up to $200 off mattresses, plus two free Dream pillows
Purple: up to $200 off mattresses
Sleep Country Canada: up to 40% off select mattresses
Tuft & Needle: up to 15% off mattresses and 20% off sitewide
Advertisement
Amazon is offering rolling deals on big-brand mattresses. Right now, you can snag up to 30% off Zinus green tea memory foam mattress toppers with no promo codes required.
From now until Nov. 11, you can score 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding with the promo code VETERANS25. Not only their entire line of mattresses but pillows, blankets, sheets, foundations, and more are on sale also. Prices in USD.
Save 30% on the 2020 Casper Wave and Nova mattresses, and 50% off on the 2019 Wave. You can also shop select sheets and bed frames. No code required.
Spend over $500 right now at Endy and the promo code PROMO50-1021 will be automactically applied at checkout, saving you $50 off your purchase of a new mattress — or bedding, pillows, even a weighted blanket. If your purchases add up to $1,000 or more that savings will double. Again, the promo code PROMO100-1021 will be auto-applied. Sale runs through Nov. 8 at midnight.
Advertisement
In honour of Black Friday, Helix Sleep is taking $100 off any mattress purchase with the code BFSALE100, $150 off purchases of $1,250 or more with the code BFSALE150, and $200 off purchases of $1,750 or more with the code BFSALE200. You'll also receive two free Dream Pillows with every mattress order.
Until Nov. 30, Purple is offering up to $200 off its mattress, plus savings on bedding and pillows. No promo code required.
Sleep Country Canada has slashed the prices on some of their bestselling mattress models for Black Friday. There's no promo code necessary to shop this sale but you'll have to contact a sleep expert if you want to learn just how deep the discounts are, as only the markdown price is displayed on their website.
Tuft & Needle is hosting a sale with up to 20% off sitewide and 15% off its selection of premium foam to hybrid mattresses — no promo code required with discount already applied.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.