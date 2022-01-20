That was in 2016, and it was around the same time I started talking about my body on stage at Toronto’s Second City, an improv and sketch comedy theatre with sister locations in Los Angeles and Chicago. In my first main stage revue, “Come What Mayhem,” I did a couple of scenes that were specifically about my fatness. One was a strip tease. I wanted the audience to see my body dancing around being fun and sexy. It’s what I wish I saw when I was younger, someone who looked like me being celebrated. Women in the audience screamed and cheered. The men did too, but they were always overpowered by the women. It was my way of daring the audience: Oh, you think the fat girl’s funny? Well, she also thinks she’s hot. Do you?