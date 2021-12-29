These Home Decor Trends Will Be Everywhere In 2022

In 2021, I joined the exodus of condo dwellers who traded their one-bedrooms for a bit more space a bit further from the downtown core. As my home still played a hybrid role in my life — it’s the primary space I work and relax — decorating became a way to channel my creativity and a new form of self-expression during another socially distant pandemic year. But after years of living in a crisp white Scandinavian-inspired condo, I craved more colour and variety when designing my new place.
“For myself as a designer, there’s almost a fatigue around neutrals because they can often create very flat spaces,” says Amanda Lwanga, owner and creative director at Linger Design Studio in Edmonton. “I love the idea that people are starting to introduce rich, juicy jewel-tone colours to create more interesting rooms with more depth.” Lwanga has been experimenting with bolder colours, like Benjamin Moore’s Dark Harbor CSP-720 or Sherwin-Williams Red Bay 6321 in her client’s homes.
Spending more time at home has also led us to switch up our accent colours. After years of brass and gold dominating home accents, Amanda Hamilton, founder and creative director of Amanda Hamilton Interior Design and Palette Archives in Calgary, predicts that “we’ll see more polished chrome and pewters come back into style.” But don't fret if many of the items in your home are gilded. "Mixing metals is still a really big trend for us," shares Hamilton. Add a bit of dimension to your space by mixing and matching appliances with different hardware in a kitchen or softening a room with textural materials like sheepskin and bouclé.
Here are more of the top 2022 decor trends that are enhancing the way we live at home.
