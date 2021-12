While getting an undergraduate degree in engineering, my tuition was as high as $12,000 per year. I received smaller scholarships (between $1,000 to $3,000 for tuition), but nothing that covered the entire cost of my degree. Rent was an additional $600 per month (living with roommates helped to keep the cost down), and thanks to some websites that shall not be named, I was able to get any required textbooks online for free. During the school year, I worked part-time as a bartender, which would bring in somewhere between $500 to $2,000 per month, depending on the number of shifts and how generous people were with tips. I had some money saved up from teaching swimming and lifeguarding in the summers throughout high school (I started working at age 12) and continuing that six days a week through the summers in university allowed me to start each school year with another $6,000 in my pocket to cover expenses. By the end of each university year I would usually end up with less than $100 in my bank account and manage my money tightly in the summers so that I had a bigger vodka budget for the following year.