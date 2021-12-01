I ended up booking a second viewing for a week later, and put in my offer of $935,000 that same night. The offer had a short window before expiry (in an attempt to avoid getting into a bidding war) and an unusually short close (21 days), which I think was liked by the sellers as the unit had been empty for the duration of the pandemic and they were ready to part with it. After a short back and forth with the seller on price (they came back asking for a bit more and I agreed, because getting this place was literally my dream and I wasn’t going to lose it over $5,000, even if it brought me to my max), we closed the deal within the offer window, and 21 days later I took possession.