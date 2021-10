How Much Money Do You Really Need To Quit Your Job?

To that end, my favourite response to my FYF questions came from Adam Garcia, a financial expert and the founder of The Stock Dork . “This will sound weird, coming from an expert in finance and investing: There is no amount of money that can make it safe enough to quit your job. Not because safety is difficult to achieve, but because it's an illusion,” Garcia says. “Not quitting a job because you don't have a Plan B can turn out to be even less safe than jumping ship, particularly if you consider that job's downsides to your mental or physical health. More and more people are realizing this, and it is the direct cause of what we came to call the Great Resignation. Paradoxically, such a way of thinking and the courage to not only take risks but to admit that they are inherent to our condition can yield unexpected (and unexpectedly good) results because it spells liberty, and liberty is precisely what our creative juices thrive on.”