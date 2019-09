The Best Job Search Sites To Use In Your Obsessive Hunt For A New Gig

"The biggest issue with applying for a job on a job board is that there are hundreds of other people also applying for those same jobs," career coach Elana Konstant tells Refinery29. "If you live in competitive environments, like a major city, or if you're in an industry where there's already a lot of competition, you're already at a disadvantage by the time you apply for these jobs online, because they've already been posted internally for months or weeks. What you really want is to find out about jobs that people don't know about, and the way to do that is to network."