

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents greatly encouraged me and my sibling to attend post-secondary school. They weren't concerned with what we studied or what school we chose, just that we went. We grew up in a small town with limited job and school opportunities, and they didn't want to see us stuck there in minimum-wage jobs after high school. I chose a technical college in Alberta and received about $2,000 my parents had in an RESP, and they gave me $1,000 cash as a graduation present. I received government loans to pay for the rest of my schooling. In my second and final year of school, I applied for a student line of credit through a bank with my dad as a cosigner. I used it to live on and pay school expenses outside of tuition that year.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

The conversations I remember about money were usually negative and full of stress and fighting. My parents had poor financial habits as well as mental health and substance abuse issues, so money was not well managed. One parent in particular regularly overshared the status of the family finances, and this caused me a lot of anxiety as a child. I guess you would say we were first-world poor? We had food on the table and the lights on but no savings, and my parents used credit cards to pay for most things without paying the balance at all. Yet, we still went on ski holidays even though my parents couldn't afford it. It gave me a scarcity mindset about money. My mom told me about the pay yourself 10% first each paycheque rule and not to go into debt with credit cards, but my parents didn't educate me about saving or investing. They each had wildly different approaches to money management, so it was difficult to get a sense of the safe or normal thing to do with money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

When I was 14, I got a job in a secondhand clothing store for four hours a week after school. I probably got the job because I didn't want to ask my parents for money for clothes, personal care, and electronics. That same year, I got a second job as a cashier in a grocery store, and I kept up both those jobs throughout high school. My dad tried to get me to pay rent once I had a job, but my mom wouldn't allow that. Maybe he wanted to teach me about budgeting or maybe he was short on cash? Looking back now, it seems cruel to ask that of a 14-year-old.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, all the time.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, some of the time.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 17 when I moved away from home to go to college. I have my own savings that I could tap into if something were to go really wrong but that probably wouldn't last long. T.'s parents are definitely a safety net for us. When the pandemic began, he was already out of work, and I was laid off as a result of COVID, so we gave notice on our apartment and moved into their basement for six months. They let us live rent- and utility-free, and we only contributed to groceries.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

In January 2020, I received $25,000 as a life insurance beneficiary after one of my parents passed away.

