The Latest On Canada’s Pandemic Benefits (& What To Do If You Don’t Qualify)

As a first step, Westhaver suggests tapping into other pandemic-related benefits that are still going, such as the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit , which gives self-employed or employed people $500 per week (for up to 42 weeks) because they couldn’t work because they were taking care of their child under 12 or an adult who needs supervised care. Another option could be the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit , which also gives $500 per week to self-employed or employed people who are unable to work because they are sick or have to isolate due to COVID-19. Both of these were extended until Nov. 20 (you apply retroactively), and Parliament is in the middle of deciding whether or not these will be extended until May 2022. If they are, you can apply for CRSB online or by phone and the same goes for the CRCB