Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Switch To
us
uk
de
fr
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
How We’re Staying Connected During COVID-19 Crisis
by
Christene Barberich
Nails
“Quarantine Nails” Are Trending On Instagram
Megan Decker
25 minutes ago
Living
The Best Virtual Parties To Turn Your Living Room Into A Club This Weekend
Nadia Ebrahim
56 minutes ago
Style
Is Your Homemade Face Mask Effective?
Eliza Huber
4 hours ago
Weddings
I Was Supposed To Get Married Last Weekend — Here’s What I Did In...
For two years, I’ve had a very clear image in my mind of what March 28th, 2020 was supposed to look like. There would be wildly intertwined flora cascadi
by
Amanda Randone
Living
9 Photographers Show Us What A Pandemic Means To Them
by
Anna Jay
Beauty
MAC Is Donating $10 Million USD To Coronavirus Relief Efforts
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been reassuring to see brands across beauty and fashion step up to help those in need. The latest company aid
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Entertainment
A Quarantine Playlist For Every Mood
The sense of going stir crazy from quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak is starting to set in. You’ve watched at least one show you’ve
by
Courtney E. Smith
Entertainment
This Is How Ryan Reynolds Feels Quarantining In A House Of All Girls
As the world gradually went into lockdown in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, many people chose to self-isolate in groups. While some
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Style
Aritzia’s Thanks To You Sale Has Already Raised $4.6 Million
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Is Quarantine Giving You Acne? How To Keep Your Skin Happy Indoors
Unprecedented. Unpredictable. Completely chaotic. An accurate portrayal of our current state of affairs, yes, but honestly, very relevant to my in-quaranti
by
Jillian Vieira
News
A College Student Created A Special Face Mask For Deaf & Hard Of ...
A college senior in Kentucky noticed an accessibility issue around coronavirus safety — so she and her mom brainstormed a solution. Ashley Lawrence, a 21
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Entertainment
11
Ready Or Not
Episodes That Soothed My COVID-19 Anxiety
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Wellness
I Love Being Single, So Why Am I Desperate For A Coronavirus Boyf...
It was only day two of being quarantined alone in my Lower East Side apartment when I got a text from Ethan, a guy I had been on a couple of dates with. We
by
Serena Kerrigan
Coronavirus
The U.S. Is Changing Its Mind About Face Masks — Should Canada?
Earlier this year, when coronavirus was just beginning to emerge as a serious health threat, we started hearing a lot about face masks. Specifically, how t
by
Nadia Ebrahim
Wellness
Does Sex Really Boost Immunity?
If you’re lucky enough to have been locked up inside with a quaran-partner during the last few weeks, you may have been having more sex than usual. A
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Beauty
The Psychology Of Wearing Makeup When No Can See You
Every weekday, Allyson Fisher, a home product developer for a major department store, religiously engages in her 10-minute makeup routine before starting w
by
Erika Stalder
Wellness
Should You Wash Your Groceries? COVID-19 Food-Safety Myths, Busted
COVID-19 is changing the way we handle everything from work to play to fresh produce and other groceries. With so much uncertainty and anxiety in the air,
by
Courtney Shea
Living
Grocery Delivery Services So You Can Skip The Store & Buy Local
Going to the grocery store is no longer a simple Sunday chore (#stayhome). While some people are packing their pantries with two weeks’ worth of non-peri
by
Sara Cation
Fashion
What Does The Future Hold For Jobs In Fashion?
Ever since the coronavirus outbreak became a global pandemic, we’ve seen fashion companies and retailers laying off employees, furloughing others, and cl
by
Kristy Hurt
Beauty
The CBD Rollerball That Soothes My Quarantine Aches & Pains
Growing up, The Powerpuff Girls was my favourite television show. As a child, I used to think that I too was made with sugar and spice, but as I’ve g
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Kylie Jenner Is Donating Hand Sanitizer To California Hospitals
As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, protective items like hand sanitizer are growing increasingly scarce, especially in hospitals, and illegal
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Quarantine Routine May Confirm ...
Thanks to social media, we’ve actually gotten a pretty good look at what celebs Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been up to during quarantine, and it
by
Kathryn Lindsay
News
10 Ways To Help Canadians Get Through COVID-19, In Addition To St...
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, and we all adjust to a new way of life — complete with “social distancing,” constant hand-washing, a
by
Nadia Ebrahim
Living
These Canadian Wineries Will Bring The Bottles Straight To You
As quarantine becomes the new normal, holding on to as much of the old normal as we can is imperative. With the rise of virtual parties and Zoom happy hour
by
Ivy Knight
Beauty
How To Keep Your Skin Clear When You Stop Wearing Makeup
If you’re lucky enough to be working from home right now, one of the things you might not miss about life pre-social distancing is your rushed gettin
by
Megan Decker
Wellness
We Had A Great Sex Life, Then The Lockdown Happened
Welcome to Love Lockdown: a new weekly column about how people are navigating romantic relationships in the time of coronavirus. Last Monday night, my husb
by
Lauren Carbran
Fashion
Kate Moss, Carine Roitfeld, & More Are Auctioning Their Closets F...
By now, those of us working from home have already baked bread, done so many online yoga classes we are basically experts, and learned every dance that’s
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Scary Truth About Homemade Hand Sanitizer
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, so does the demand for supplies to fight the novel coronavirus. In the early days of the gl
by
aimee simeon
Entertainment
One Celebrity Is Bravely Quarantined With His Ex & Her New Boyfriend
If you are seeking whole coronavirus quarantine content, look no further than Wayne Brady explaining why he’s social distancing with his ex-wife and her
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Even Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Are Tired Of Each Other In Quaran...
During the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities may be quarantining together but that doesn’t mean they’re always getting along. Kristen Bell, que
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More Stories